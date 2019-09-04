Sources report that the Cowboys and Elliott have a deal
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With the NFL’s regular season kicking off in a few days, there’s word from the Dallas Cowboys that the team has reached a deal with Ezekiel Elliott.
While the team hasn’t made an “official” announcement, a person with knowledge of the deal says Zeke and the ‘Boys have agreed on a $90 million, six-year contract extension.
The contract, with a 50 million dollar guarantee, will make Elliott the highest-paid running back in the NFL.
What’s more important for Cowboys fans is that a holdout that lasted the entire preseason is over, right in the nick of time.
The Cowboys are getting ready to kick off the season with a home game against a division rival, the New York Giants on Sunday.