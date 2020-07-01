South Padre city beaches open for Independence Day, Cameron County beaches are not
Photo: Don Morgan/KTSA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA NEWS) — Some beaches on South Padre Island are still open.
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Junior ordered all county beaches’ access to be shutdown yesterday.
This due to fears that any large gatherings would increase the spread of coronavirus. Since Independence Day is Saturday, beaches are expected to be packed with people looking to soak up some sun.
However, South Padre Island mayor Patrick McNulty says in a Facebook post that CITY beaches are open and that the city is in the process of developing a new social distancing strategy.
If you’re heading to South Padre, the Mayor recommends that you observe all CDC guidelines.
Follow this link to a map of beaches on South Padre that will be open this weekend.