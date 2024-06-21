South San Antonio ISD board approves pay raises for district employees

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Employees with the South San Antonio ISD are getting a pay raise.

The district’s board of trustees approved a 2% pay hike Thursday.

Entry pay for teachers in the district went up $1,000 to $59,350.

Teachers aren’t the only ones seeing a bit more in their paychecks.

Food service workers, bus drivers and custodians are getting more money as well.

The district made the following statement on Facebook:

“We are pleased to announce that the South San Antonio ISD Board of Trustees has approved a raise for all employees for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. Thank you for your continued dedication to our students and our community. We look forward to another wonderful school year.”