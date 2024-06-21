KTSA KTSA Logo

South San Antonio ISD board approves pay raises for district employees

By Don Morgan
June 21, 2024 6:34AM CDT
Share
South San Antonio ISD board approves pay raises for district employees
Empty school classroom, exercise books and pens on table.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Employees with the South San Antonio ISD are getting a pay raise.

The district’s board of trustees approved a 2% pay hike Thursday.

Entry pay for teachers in the district went up $1,000 to $59,350.

Teachers aren’t the only ones seeing a bit more in their paychecks.

Food service workers, bus drivers and custodians are getting more money as well.

The district made the following statement on Facebook:

“We are pleased to announce that the South San Antonio ISD Board of Trustees has approved a raise for all employees for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. Thank you for your continued dedication to our students and our community. We look forward to another wonderful school year.”

 

More about:
San Antonio
South San Antonio ISD

Popular Posts

1

National Weather Service: Flood Watch remains in effect for Southern areas of South-Central Texas, cancels watch for Bexar County
2

Texas DPS: Two Texas residents arrested after 19 illegal immigrants found in truck in Webb County
3

SAFD: 1 dead in crash on Northeast Side
4

San Antonio Police Department releases body-cam video from May 19 officer involved shooting
5

National Weather Service: Severe storms possible for Southern Edwards Plateau and Hill Country