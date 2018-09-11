South San Antonio ISD expected to name superintendent finalist
By Dennis Foley
Sep 11, 2018 @ 3:11 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The South San Antonio Independent School District is expected to have a lone finalist for its superintendent position Tuesday evening.

The district board of trustees will have a special board meeting at 6 p.m. to make the announcement.

The district says the board interviewed five finalists last week to replace outgoing superintendent Dr. Abelardo Saavedra.

Saavedra announced in June that he would not seek to renew his contract, which ends March 19, 2019.

If the lone finalist is selected and announced at Tuesday’s meeting, the district must wait 21 days before the candidate can officially be named superintendent.

