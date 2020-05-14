South San Antonio ISD picks new superintendent
Photo: South San Antonio ISD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The lone finalist in the running to become the next superintendent of South San Antonio ISD has been named.
He’s Dr. Marc Puig, the superintendent at Beeville ISD since 2016.
Dr. Puig received his Doctorate of Education from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He earned his master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Texas at Arlington.
During his years as an educator he’s worked as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and assistant superintendent.
Board President Gilbert F. Rodriguez says: “I feel like this is the best candidate for our school district. He fully understands and supports the Board’s vision of having our district be one that leads from the front and one that evolves into one that other districts can point to.”
Dr. Puig hasn’t been offered a contract yet because the state requires a 21-day mandated waiting period.
He will succeed Dolores Sendejo, who has been South San Antonio ISD’s interim superintendent since last July.