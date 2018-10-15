South San Antonio ISD superintendent not going back to Houston

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Former South San Antonio ISD superintendent Abelardo Saavedra will not be heading back to Houston.

Saavedra has withdrawn from that position. The decision comes after a back and forth in Houston over its superintendent situation.

The Houston Chronicle reports the Houston ISD trustees are expected to announce Monday their previous interim superintendent, Grenita Lathan, will continue to serve in that role until a permanent replacement is found.

The board voted Thursday to bring in Saavedra to serve as the interim superintendent while Lathan would return to her previous position as chief academic officer. The paper said that decision came after a shouting match in the meeting with accusations of racism from the board members.

Saavedra was the Houston ISD superintendent from 2004 to 2009 and chose to not seek a contract renewal with South San Antonio ISD. His replacement was announced last month.

Houston ISD prompted its search for a new superintendent when its former leader, Richard Carranza, suddenly quit to be the schools boss in New York City — which also was fraught with controversy in New York.

Houston ISD is bringing in an outside consultant to seek candidates for their opening. Lathan is a candidate for the job and the board sought to remove her from the interim superintendent position, suggesting that being in that role would give her an unfair advantage to getting the job.

No word on Saavedra’s future plans.