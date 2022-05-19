      Weather Alert

South San ISD Board votes to terminate Superintendent

Don Morgan
May 19, 2022 @ 5:19am
Photo: South San Antonio ISD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Changes are coming to the South San ISD.

At Wednesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting, the board voted 3 to 2 to terminate Superintendent Marc Puig.

Puig had been on paid administrative leave since December pending the results of an investigation of a conversation that was supposed to be private back in November. But a live microphone picked up the discussion between Puig and the Board President.

They were talking about hiring a consultant to oversee some district construction projects. The consultant just happened to be the Board President’s brother

The board decided to place Puig on leave a couple of weeks later.

Puig’s attorney says his client hasn’t violated any district policies and didn’t break any laws.

Puig was hired as South San ISD in June of 2020.

Henry Yzaguirre will continue to serve as interim superintendent.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, long time board member Connie Prado announced that she was retiring after 25 years.

TAGS
San Antonio South San ISD
Popular Posts
Man shot while delivering food to his girlfriend's home on San Antonio's West side
Three arrested when Bexar County Deputies break up illegal gambling operation
Notorious bar on San Antonio's East side demolished
Man impaled with a baseball bat during fight near Southwest San Antonio convenience store
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 13, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On