South San ISD Board votes to terminate Superintendent

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Changes are coming to the South San ISD.
At Wednesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting, the board voted 3 to 2 to terminate Superintendent Marc Puig.
Puig had been on paid administrative leave since December pending the results of an investigation of a conversation that was supposed to be private back in November. But a live microphone picked up the discussion between Puig and the Board President.
They were talking about hiring a consultant to oversee some district construction projects. The consultant just happened to be the Board President’s brother
The board decided to place Puig on leave a couple of weeks later.
Puig’s attorney says his client hasn’t violated any district policies and didn’t break any laws.
Puig was hired as South San ISD in June of 2020.
Henry Yzaguirre will continue to serve as interim superintendent.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, long time board member Connie Prado announced that she was retiring after 25 years.