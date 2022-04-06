      Weather Alert

South San ISD entrepreneurs sharpen skills on Lemonade Day

Katy Barber
Apr 6, 2022 @ 3:43pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio kids will be honing in on their entrepreneurial skills Thursday during Lemonade Day.

Almost 800 students from SA Youth are putting their newly learned business acumen to the test for their family and Lemonade Day business partners and sponsors.

The public is invited to purchase a virtual cup of lemonade to support the students at sanantonioyouth.org/lemonade-day-2022.

The goal of Lemonade Day, which happens nationally each year, is to teach children financial literacy, promote entrepreneurship, promote responsibility and self-reliance, foster mentorship and bring families together.

Participating students were required to learn about basic budgeting, supply management, and customer service along with math and problem-solving skills.

The students participating in Lemonade Day are members of the Academic Achievers program within SA Youth, a non-profit organization within South San Antonio ISD that serves underprivileged and at-risk students through after-school services.

