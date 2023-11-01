South San ISD Trustee accused of disrupting meeting out on bond following arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A trustee with the South San Antonio ISD has been arrested for disrupting a school board meeting last month.

KSAT-12 reports 43 year-old Abel “Chili Dog” Martinez was arrested Tuesday and charged with disrupting a meeting and evading arrest.

The charges stem from an October 18 incident when Martinez reportedly left a regular school board meeting, then tried to come back while the board was in executive session.

Martinez missed roll call and was told he had to check in with the board secretary.

Martinez allegedly refused AND began to harass Superintendent Henry Yzaguirre over an issue that wasn’t on the agenda.

That’s when Martinez is said to have repeatedly used profanity directed at the Superintendent, and had to be escorted out of the room.

Martinez has been released from the Bexar County Jail on $8,500 bond.