South Side shooting leaves 2 people hurt, suspect claiming self defense

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people hurt, one in critical condition at an area hospital.

Investigators say the shooting happened after an argument that started around 1 a.m. Monday morning in the 1400 block of Caballero Drive.

Police say the two people shot were a 19-year-old man and a woman in her 30s, both rushed to the hospital after shots were fired.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s, and police say he is claiming self defense in the shooting.

There is no word on what triggered the argument, and unknown is what charges the suspect might be facing.