South Texas Blood and Tissue Center reporting blood shortage in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some surgeries at hospitals in the San Antonio area have been postponed because of a low blood supply.
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is reporting that the supply of Type-O blood, which is one of the most common blood types, is down to less than a day and the community has a three-day supply.
At this point, there is not enough blood to provide transfusions if there were a devastating tragedy.
The center is asking anyone who would can donate blood to make an appointment.
You can do that online at SouthTexasBlood.org/Give or by calling 210-731-5590. You can also walk in to one of their donations centers as well.
They are also holding these community blood drives in the coming days:
CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Medical Center -2827 Babcock
Tuesday, July 26
11 am – 3 pm
The Center for Health Care Services – 6800 Park Ten Blvd
Wednesday, July 27
9 am – 1 pm
South Texas Renal Care Group – 215 N. Saba St.
Friday, July 29, 2022
9 am – 2 pm
Donating blood isn’t the only way you can help them save lives. Platelet donors are needed as well. Platelets are one of the major components in your blood that will form clots to prevent bleeding.
Cancer patients may need platelets due to anemia, low blood counts from treatments or blood loss during surgery. They are also essential for people who are suffering chronic diseases, receiving a transplant, undergoing surgeries, or have traumatic injuries.