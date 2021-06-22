South Texas Blood & Tissue Center needs 600 donors per day, multiple blood drives today and this week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center said they are falling short of the 600 blood donors needed per day to re-build the low blood supply and is hosting multiple events today and Friday.
Officials said they received 321 donations yesterday and have a 3-day supply of all blood types and only 1.5 days worth of O-type blood.
Donations are being taken today until 1 p.m. at Dub Farris Athletic Complex located at 8400 North Loop 1604 W. Donations are being taken at Holmes High School located at 6500 Ingram Road from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today.
On Friday, the public can donate from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Santikos Palladium Theater located at 17703 W on the Interstate 10 Frontage Road.
You can find information on more community blood drives during the month of June at biobridgeglobal.org/donors/blood-donation/june-fiesta-community-drives.
In addition to blood drives, appointments can be made to donate at the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center every day by calling 210-731-5590 or visiting SouthTexasBlood.org.