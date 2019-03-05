South Texas border agent held in off-duty domestic shooting
By Associated Press
|
Mar 4, 2019 @ 6:28 PM
A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent watches as immigrants unload from buses at the Federal Courthouse for hearings, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end family separations at the border. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent has been charged with attempted murder and endangering a child after an off-duty shooting outside a South Texas residence.
Police say officers arrested 33-year-old Ricardo Cepeda Jr. on Sunday after finding his girlfriend bleeding inside a vehicle from multiple gunshot wounds to her back and chest. He was arraigned Monday and jailed o $800,000 bond.
Edinburg police Lt. Oscar Trevino says 34-year-old Brenda Hernandez told police that Cepeda had shot her as he held their 1-year-old child. The child was found unharmed inside the house.
Trevino says the shooting happened after Hernandez tried to end her relationship with Cepeda. She is expected to recover.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement says the 11-year Border Patrol veteran “is currently in a non-duty status.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Is STAAR too hard on young readers? The standardized test is in lawmakers’ crosshairs again. A Texas legislative session without an abortion fight? Unlikely. Probe of cases from Houston officers in deadly raid expanded American Airlines apologizes after booting mother and baby with dry skin condition Texas Senate passes 1st bill, gives $5K raises to teachers Broad Texas school safety bill proposes threat assessment teams, expanded emergency training
Comments