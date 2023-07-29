South Texas man arrested, charged with human smuggling, Seguin PD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is facing charges and two undocumented migrants are in the hands of U.S. Border Patrol after a traffic stop on Thursday night.

The Sequin Police Department says a Ford F-250 pickup truck was pulled over around 4:15 p.m. due to a burnt out break light on eastbound IH-10. After contact with the driver was made, two other passengers were also seen in the car.

Investigators with the department’s Criminal Apprehension and Street Enforcement Unit (C.A.S.E) determined the two passengers were citizens of Honduras and El Salvador. Before being handed over to U.S. Border Patrol, the two illegal migrants were identified only as a 19-year-old man and an 18-yerar-old woman.

The driver, Domingo Mena, Jr., 71, was arrested and charged with two counts of Smuggling of Persons.

Mena was transported and booked at Guadalupe County Jail.