South Texas Patriots plan mask bonfire in Corpus Christi
Cory Doctorow / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – On Wednesday, the day that the state’s mask mandate is officially rescinded and businesses are allowed to open at 100 percent capacity, the South Texas Patriots are planning a bonfire for face coverings.
“Texans can breathe again and it’s good to see people smile,” said organizer Joe Michael Perez.
He’s also inviting business owners to address the crowd at 5:45 pm Wednesday on the JFK Causeway near the Intracoastal Turnaround.” .
“This is an opportunity for small business owners to come out and say that they will not enforce any mask mandates,’ said Perez.
In announcing the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions last week, Gov. Greg Abbott said that restaurants and businesses can devise their own rules. They can limit capacity in their establishments and require masks if they choose to do so.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says organizers of events such as the mask-burning event in Corpus Christi should talk to people who have lost loved ones to coronavirus.
“To have a conversation with the fathers and mothers who have lost loved ones in this community just for one moment so they can see how foolish that sort of thing is,” said Nirenberg.