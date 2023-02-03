South Texas supplier in interstate narcotics distribution network sentenced to 14 years in prison

Wooden court gavel on black background. Symbol of justice, judge and trial. Auction. Law and Justice, Legality concept, Judge.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Mexican national now has a 14-year prison sentence for his role in a narcotics distribution network that spanned the U.S.

According to court documents, Victor Penaloza-Calderon, aka Cuñado, 37, of Michoacan, Mexico was sentenced in federal court last week. Prosecutors say Penaloza-Calderon was the source of supply for hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine that was routed to Austin for distribution in and around the city, as well as in states as far away as Wisconsin and North Carolina.

An operation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration has resulted in the arrests and convictions of 29 conspiracy members and, in the process, has dismantled the distribution organization. The leader of the distribution organization, Karl Beck, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“Proving how critical our law enforcement partnerships are, this multi-agency operation has completely dismantled an organization responsible for distributing narcotics in communities across the nation,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “As of today, the defendants in this conspiracy have been sentenced to a total of 2,907 months in federal prison. That’s your justice system at work.”

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office (Western District of Texas) says two more defendants have been indicted and are now waiting for a trial date.

“This federal prison sentence sends a clear message that the FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to work diligently to hold criminals who are bringing methamphetamine and other dangerous drugs into our communities accountable for their actions,” said Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr of the FBI San Antonio Division.

This case was investigated by the DEA; FBI; Austin Police Department; Texas Department of Public Safety; Cedar Park Police Department; Pflugerville Police Department; Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office; and Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Guess prosecuted the case.