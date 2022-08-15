      Weather Alert

South Texas Symphonic Orchestra to open season with salute to Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The 75-member South Texas Symphonic Orchestra is set open its season with a salute to the Lone Star State.

‘A Texas Tribute’ will take place at the Lila Cockrell Auditorium in downtown San Antonio on Sunday, October 9th starting at 3 p.m. The music and narration by Bob and Kelli Phillips will connect the audience with numerous areas of Texas history and culture.

The South Texas Symphonic Orchestra (STXSO) was formed in 2017. It was designated a finalist in the American Prize Competition, community orchestra division in 2020.

Each year STXSO provides educational, symphonic concerts to thousands of students across Bexar county and Texas via free, live-streamed broadcasts.

Tickets to ‘A Texas Tribute’ are available only through Ticketmaster.

For more information about the upcoming season or STXSO, you can click here.

