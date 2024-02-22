Southland Conference suspends 8 players following brawl between UIW and Texas A&M Commerce men’s basketball teams

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Punishments have been handed down for several basketball players involved in a brawl at the University of the Incarnate Word this week.

It was during the post-game handshakes Monday night when a fight broke out between players from UIW and Texas A&M Commerce.

After the Southland Conference reviewed video of the brawl, they announced that four players from each team will be suspended.

For the UIW Cardinals, point guard Elijah Davis will sit out three games while center Gabe Beny Til, guard Alex Anderson and forward Marcus Glover are suspended for two games.

For Texas A&M Commerce, Ant Abraham, Kwo Agwa and Jerome Brewer Jr. have been suspended for three games while Prince Davies has been handed a one game suspension.

Commissioner Chris Grant released the following statement:

“The Southland Conference Board of Directors has set clear expectations for sportsmanship and behavior of our student-athletes, coaches, and spectators during and after competitions. Unfortunately, these expectations were not met on Monday night, and the Southland Conference will not tolerate any unsportsmanlike behavior. I would like to extend our appreciation to A&M-Commerce Athletics Director Jim Curry and UIW Athletics Director Richard Duran for their unwavering partnership and diligent resolution of this matter.”

The suspensions will take place immediately.