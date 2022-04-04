      Weather Alert

Southwest Airlines announces non-stop flights from San Antonio to Oklahoma City

Don Morgan
Apr 4, 2022 @ 5:52am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A new, non-stop flight has been announced for travelers at San Antonio International Airport.

A ribbon cutting was held Sunday before passengers got on board a Southwest Airlines flight to Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.

Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports for the San Antonio Airport System released the following statement.

“Southwest is the largest carrier at SAT and the addition of this flight to its network gives travelers even more options to visit two beautiful destinations.”

Southwest will have six non-stop flights to Oklahoma City each week.

 

