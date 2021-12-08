Southwest Airlines unveils new non-stop service at SAT

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Southwest Airlines announced today that travelers flying out of San Antonio have a new option for non-stop service.
The new service to Oklahoma City will begin on April 25.
Passengers will have the option to fly out of the San Antonio International Airport on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 10 a.m. and will land at Will Rogers World Airport at 11:35 a.m. The flight capacity is up to 143 passengers.
The return flight will depart at 7 a.m. and arrive at SAT at 8:35 a.m.
“Southwest Airlines continues to be our largest carrier and today’s announcement will make it easier for travelers to have seamless connectivity for both business and leisure travel,” said Jesus Saenz,Jr. Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System. “The carrier celebrated its 50- year anniversary and we are happy to see the airline continue grow in our city.”
The new service means that SAT now has non-stop flight options to 41 destinations.