Southwest ISD Board names Dr. Jeanette Ball as Superintendent

Photo: Southwest ISD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Board of Trustees with the Southwest ISD has named a new Superintendent.

Dr. Jeanette Ball was officially hired during a special meeting Wednesday night.

She was named as the lone finalist for the job last month but, state law requires a 21 day waiting period before superintendent finalists can be officially hired.

Prior to being named to her new position, Dr. Ball was the Superintendent of Judson ISD and Uvalde CISD.

She had also been with Southwest ISD in the past where she taught for many years before moving into the role of a campus principal. Other roles she has served with the district include the Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Human Services, Executive Director of Employee and Student Services, and Director of Staff Development.

Dr. Ball released the following statement:

“I am so honored to be welcomed back into the district, my home. I am grateful to the Board for providing this opportunity to lead this great district. My heart never left Southwest ISD. My goal was always to come back home, build upon the strong foundation, and continue the district’s commitment to Growth, Service, and Results. ”

She will start her new duties as Superintendent Monday, February 13.