Southwest ISD Board unanimously approved pay hike for full-time employees

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — In an effort to retain employees and bring in highly qualified, staff, the Southwest ISD Board of Trustees has approved a 2% raise for all full-time employees as well as a $1,000 retention incentive for eligible employees.

SWISD Superintendent Dr. Jeanette Ball released the following statement:

“Investing in our teachers, even amidst budget constraints, shows our dedication to putting our people first. By valuing their hard work and providing deserved pay raises, we’re working on making things better for the future by taking care of our teachers and the communities they work in.”

Also included in the compensation plan:

New incoming teachers will receive an increased entry pay of $61,000

Bilingual teachers will receive a stipend that has increased to $3,000.

Bus Driver starting pay with the raise is $19

Clerical and Auxiliary starting pay is $16.10

A press release states the plan is expected to cost the district $4.6 million.