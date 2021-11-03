      Weather Alert

Southwest ISD is hiring bus drivers at a job fair this weekend

Katy Barber
Nov 3, 2021 @ 1:24pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Southwest ISD is looking to fill bus driver vacancies in the district at a job fair on Saturday.

The job fair will start at 9 a.m. and conduct interviews until 1 p.m. at the SWISD Transportation Department at 9410 SW Loop 410.

District officials said that positions start at $16.54 per hour for CDL certified drivers and $12.50 for those without. Paid CDL training is available.

Applicants must be 21 years or older and are asked to bring a valid driver’s license and any certifications along with a social security card, employment authorization card or valid visa.

