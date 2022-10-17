Southwest side shooting at car club meetup leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a southwest side shooting that left a teenager dead, and a man trying to help him injured.

Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night at a car club gathering near Quintana Road. Investigators say an 18-year-old was found on the ground after shots were fired, and then a man in his 40s who tried to help him was also hit when more shots were fired.

Officials say the man trying to help was able to get away in his truck and he later called police.

The teen was taken to the hospital, but later died.

The man who drove away after being shot was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KSAT-TV reports investigators have no motive for the shooting, and there are no apparent suspects.