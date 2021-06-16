      Weather Alert

Southwest still struggling with flight delays, cancellations

Associated Press
Jun 16, 2021 @ 6:11pm
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, passengers walk past a Southwest Airlines plane at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Airlines is continuing to see higher numbers of canceled and delayed flights as it tries to recover from technology glitches earlier this week. As of Wednesday morning, June 16 the airline had canceled nearly 300 flights and another 400 were delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is seeing higher numbers of canceled and delayed flights for a third day as it tries to recover from technology glitches earlier this week. As of Wednesday afternoon, the airline had canceled nearly 400 flights and more than 1,000 other flights were delayed. That’s according to tracking service FlightAware and comes on top of hundreds of cancellations and more than 3,000 delayed flights earlier this week because of two separate technology issues. A Southwest spokesman says the technology problems have been fixed, but the airline is still working to resume normal operations.

 

