      Weather Alert

Space Command Headquarters going to Alabama, not San Antonio

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 13, 2021 @ 12:59pm
Space Command/MGN Photo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio won’t get the  Space Command Headquarters.   The Air Force has selected the Army’s Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

 Gov. Kay Ivey’s office made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Bob Moriarty, called Ivey to tell her about the decision Wednesday morning.
 “I couldn’t be more pleased to learn that Alabama will be the new home to the United States Space Command!,” Ivey said.
Port San Antonio was one of the finalists, which also included Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.
TAGS
Air Force Alabama Bob Moriarty Huntsville Port San Antonio Space Command Headquarters
Popular Posts
Cold front bringing rain to San Antonio, chance for snow in the Hill Country
San Antonio police investigate apparent double murder-suicide at Northwest Side home
San Antonio mayor: 'This is a naked act of insurrection'
Bexar County deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl
Macy's to close two San Antonio locations