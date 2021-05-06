      Weather Alert

SpaceX launches, lands Starship in 1st successful flight

Associated Press
May 6, 2021 @ 8:00am

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – SpaceX has finally launched and successfully landed its futuristic Starship.

The full-scale, stainless steel, bullet-shaped rocketship blasted off from Boca Chica at the southeastern tip of Texas on Wednesday in the company’s latest test flight.

It soared more than 6 miles, before flipping and descending horizontally.

It then went vertical again just in time for touchdown.

A fire at the base of the rocket quickly was extinguished, and the rocket remained standing.

It was the fifth high-altitude test flight of the rocketship that SpaceX’s Elon Musk plans to use to land astronauts on the moon and send people to Mars.

