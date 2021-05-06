SpaceX launches, lands Starship in 1st successful flight
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – SpaceX has finally launched and successfully landed its futuristic Starship.
The full-scale, stainless steel, bullet-shaped rocketship blasted off from Boca Chica at the southeastern tip of Texas on Wednesday in the company’s latest test flight.
It soared more than 6 miles, before flipping and descending horizontally.
It then went vertical again just in time for touchdown.
A fire at the base of the rocket quickly was extinguished, and the rocket remained standing.
It was the fifth high-altitude test flight of the rocketship that SpaceX’s Elon Musk plans to use to land astronauts on the moon and send people to Mars.