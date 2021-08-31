Special Olympics Texas 2021 Summer Games postponed over COVID-19 concerns

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Special Olympics Texas announced today the Summer Games have been postponed for a second year in a row over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Summer Games have been pushed back to May 12 to 15, 2022.
“We had originally scheduled the Games for this past May but were forced to shift to September. We now have high hopes that the pandemic will diminish and that the Games can proceed next May, much to the delight of thousands of our athletes all across the state,” SOTX CEO Tim Martin said.
Martin said that SOTX is planning an in-person Area and Regional Games series later this year “when it’s deemed safe to play.”
The 2021 Summer Games were set for September 19 through 22 at Morgan’s Wonderland amusement park in addition to the Sports Complex and Camp facilities.
“Naturally, we’re disappointed that the lingering coronavirus outbreak has altered plans for the 2021 Summer Games,” said Ron Morander, CEO of Morgan’s Inclusion Initiative. “But we all agree safety is of paramount importance. We look forward to a return of the joy and excitement that the Summer Games generated when they were held at Morgan’s Wonderland for the first time two years ago.”
