Special Olympics Texas needs volunteers for summer games in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Special Olympics Texas is searching for volunteers to during the summer games in San Antonio next month.
The summer games will be September 19 through 21 at Morgan’s Wonderland and feature athletic showcases in track and field, soccer, cycling and tennis.
The organization is searching for 3,000 volunteers to assist with officiating, scorekeeping, athlete escorts, award presentations, support services, staff for Athlete Village, meal distribution and more.
Those interested can sign up to volunteer at sotx.org/summergames.
“By joining the 2021 Summer Games page and clicking on any of the events listed, prospective volunteers are able to see the shift day and time, see how many remaining positions there are and sign up for themselves,” Brown explained. “We ask that each person register individually or add additional volunteers on to their registration in order to keep track of numbers of people coming.”