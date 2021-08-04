      Weather Alert

Speeding driver and passenger hospitalized following rear-end crash

Don Morgan
Aug 4, 2021 @ 7:44am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The driver of a speeding Beemer is in trouble after a crash on Highway 90 in San Antonio.

The BMW was in the Westbound lane at around 8 P.M. Tuesday, trailing a black colored Honda that was also going over the speed limit. The Honda driver switched lanes in order to get around a Hyundai Elantra.

The BMW driver didn’t see the Elantra and slammed into the vehicle.

The two people in the Hyundai were not hurt but the BMW driver and a passenger are at University Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the case remains under investigation and it’s likely the BMW driver will face criminal charges.

