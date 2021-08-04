Speeding driver and passenger hospitalized following rear-end crash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The driver of a speeding Beemer is in trouble after a crash on Highway 90 in San Antonio.
The BMW was in the Westbound lane at around 8 P.M. Tuesday, trailing a black colored Honda that was also going over the speed limit. The Honda driver switched lanes in order to get around a Hyundai Elantra.
The BMW driver didn’t see the Elantra and slammed into the vehicle.
The two people in the Hyundai were not hurt but the BMW driver and a passenger are at University Hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the case remains under investigation and it’s likely the BMW driver will face criminal charges.