Speeding driver crashes, gets trapped inside car on San Antonio’s South side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A single vehicle crash disrupted traffic on the South side Tuesday morning.
At around 7 A.M. a driver in a purple Dodge Charger was speeding along South Flores when they lost control and crashed into a utility pole.
Pieces of the car scattered throughout the SE Military Drive intersection with some of the debris hitting a woman who was getting off a bus.
She wasn’t hurt but the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.
Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof of the car in order to get him out.
He was brought to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening.
No word yet on what charges will be filed against the driver.