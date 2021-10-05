      Weather Alert

Speeding driver crashes, gets trapped inside car on San Antonio’s South side

Don Morgan
Oct 5, 2021 @ 9:27am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A single vehicle crash disrupted traffic on the South side Tuesday morning.

At around 7 A.M. a driver in a purple Dodge Charger was speeding along South Flores when they lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

Pieces of the car scattered throughout the SE Military Drive intersection with some of the debris hitting a woman who was getting off a bus.

She wasn’t hurt but the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof of the car in order to get him out.

He was brought to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening.

No word yet on what charges will be filed against the driver.

