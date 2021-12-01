Speeding driver crashes on San Antonio’s South side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say a driver was going too fast and was likely under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his car on the South side.
At around 11 P.M. Tuesday the driver crossed the railroad tracks in the 2900 block of Shane Road then lost control and crashed into a tree.
The two people in the vehicle were trapped and firefighters had to cut into the vehicle in order to remove them.
They were both brought to Brooke Army Medical Center. One of them is in critical condition.