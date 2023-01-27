Speeding driver crashes through fence, rolls vehicle on San Antonio’s Northwest side

Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in the hospital but his next stop may be a jail cell after crashing his vehicle through the gate of a storage facility.

KSAT-12 is reporting that at around 9:30 P.M. Thursday, the man was going more than 100 miles per hour on the IH-10 access road near UTSA Boulevard.

He lost control and crashed through the gate. The vehicle then rolled over before ending up in the parking lot of a car dealership.

The man was brought to a hospital to be checked out and will also be assessed for driving while intoxicated.

His name hasn’t been released and the investigation continues.