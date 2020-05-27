Speeding driver killed in head-on crash in Converse
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — A man was killed in a head-on crash in Converse Tuesday afternoon.
Converse police say witnesses told them one car was speeding and moving erratically northbound on FM 1516 at around 4:20 p.m. when it crossed the center line in an attempt to pass slower traffic near Binz-Engleman Road.
That car collided head-on with a car going southbound on the farm-to-market road.
The driver of the northbound car was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after the crash at the crash scene. Police would not identify him, only saying he is a man and is the at-fault party in the crash.
The driver and two passengers from the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are believed to be non-life-threatening, though their conditions are not known.