Speeding truck carrying 15 immigrants rolls over as driver attempts to avoid deputies

Don Morgan
Apr 25, 2022 @ 4:47am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A pickup carrying 15 illegal immigrants rolled over Sunday as the man driving the truck attempted to avoid law enforcement officers.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that deputies tried to stop the pickup on I-35 and County Road 770 at around 8 A.M.

The driver sped off but lost control near Kinney Road. The truck rolled several times before coming to a stop.

Deputies found 15 illegal immigrants in the truck. They’ve all been hospitalized with various injuries.

The driver is a man from Austin. He’s was also sent to the hospital and is facing several charges. More could be added on if any of the immigrants die from their injuries.

