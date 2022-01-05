Spider monkeys found in duffel bag at border

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered a bag full of monkeys at the U.S.-Mexico border last week.
CBP officials said a 20-year-old female U.S. citizen was stopped at the Progreso International Bridge on Dec. 30 for an inspection when they made the discovery.
The duffle bag confiscated by officers reportedly contained four spider monkeys.
“While conducting their inspections, our officers will often encounter a myriad of prohibited agriculture products,” said Port of Progreso Director Walter Weaver. “Sometimes these encounters yield hidden exotic animals, such as in this case.”
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which assisted CBP in the investigation, said the spider monkeys are native to the tropical forests of Central and South America which includes southern Mexico.
Spider monkeys are considered an endangered species and were returned to Mexico.
Officials said the woman was not federally charged, but was issued a penalty for failure to declare.