Spirit Airlines announces new Texas nonstop from San Antonio International Airport

Image of airplane wing flying above the clouds.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You are about to have another option to get to Dallas-Ft. Worth from San Antonio for business or pleasure.

Spirit Airlines is expanding at San Antonio International Airport (SAT), this time offering nonstop service to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

“Spirit Airlines has been so successful in San Antonio,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, City of San Antonio Aviation Department. “This is another great option for our travelers to the metroplex. Spirit Airlines continues to invest in San Antonio, and we’re thrilled their next investment will be right here in Texas. We’re also excited for these low fares to bring tourists from the Dallas area to come and explore what makes our region so special.”

Here’s the schedule for the new flights:

Departs SAT at 5:00 a.m. and arrives at DFW at 5:50 a.m.

Departs SAT at 3:15 p.m. and arrives at DFW at 4:05 p.m.

Departs DFW at 1:20 p.m. and arrives at SAT at 2:15 p.m.

Departs DFW at 10:10 p.m. and arrives at SAT at 11:05 p.m.

Spirit’s new twice-daily route begins July 10. Both flights will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft with 182 seats.

Currently, American Airlines operates multiple nonstops daily to DFW. Southwest Airlines offers multiple nonstops to Dallas Love Field (DAL).

For more information, please visit the airport’s website.