Spirit Airlines launches nonstop service from San Antonio to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 13: Spirit Airlines Airbus A319-132 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport on January 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio International Airport is announcing another option to get from San Antonio to Los Angeles, and this one might be the cheapest over the short term.

Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines will offer daily flights to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) prior to summer travel. The company says it will use the Airbus A320, which seats 182 passengers.

Flights to LAX will depart SAT at 1:41 p.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 2:58 p.m. local time.

Flights to SAT will depart LAX at 8 a.m. and arrive in San Antonio at 12:51 p.m. local time.

Spirit is offering limited time one-way fares from $89 with a 14-day advance purchase.

These fares are available from May 5 to June 14, 2023, and do not include traveling on Friday or Sunday.

“In November, service was launched to Orlando and Las Vegas. Now by May of this year, Spirit will connect San Antonio to five destinations across the country,” said Jesus H. Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System. “This is a direct result of the support from our community. The more you choose to fly from San Antonio, the more airlines will continue to grow in our market.”

“We’re all in on giving our San Antonio Guests More Go to great destinations, and the addition of a fifth, new route after our recent service launch is a testament to that commitment,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “Our daily, nonstop flight to Los Angeles will give travelers easy and affordable ways to enjoy all the attractions L.A. has to offer, and joins our other upcoming route launches to Baltimore and Fort Lauderdale.”

Spirit Airlines Routes at SAT:

Destination Flights Available Launch Date Las Vegas (LAS) Daily Currently Available Orlando (MCO) Daily Currently Available Baltimore/Washington (BWI) Daily March 8, 2023 Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Daily March 8, 2023 Los Angeles (LAX) NEW Daily May 5, 2023

The new daily flights will compliment already existing nonstop service to Los Angeles from San Antonio by American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines.