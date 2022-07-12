      Weather Alert

Spirit Airlines to begin serving San Antonio to Orlando and Las Vegas

Dennis Foley
Jul 12, 2022 @ 2:39pm
San Antonio Airport Systems Director of Airports Jesus Saenz (L) and Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby (R). (Photo: San Antonio International Airport)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio International Airport announced Tuesday that Spirit Airlines will now be flying to the airport.

The airline announced new daily nonstop flights from San Antonio to Las Vegas and Orlando.

“We are excited to offer our guests affordable access to the Alamo City to experience the attractions, rich history and vibrant culture that have earned it a top vacation destination ranking in Texas, said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines.

San Antonio International Airport will be fourth Texas destination for the airline.

As part of the announcement, Spirit will be offering special introductory fares starting at $89 one-way for travel between November 30th and December 14th, excluding Fridays and Sundays.

Flights out of San Antonio will begin November 17th.

