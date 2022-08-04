      Weather Alert

Spokesperson teases “major announcement” from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Don Morgan
Aug 4, 2022 @ 5:29am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s going to be the “liberal media meltdown of the year”.

That’s how a spokesperson for Ron DeSantis is teasing an announcement the Governor of Florida is going to make Thursday morning.

DeSantis Press secretary Christina Pushaw sent out a tweet about the announcement Wednesday night and added “Everyone get some rest tonight.”

Replies to the tweet were mostly from people assuming DeSantis is going to announce he is running for President in 2024.

Pushaw responded by saying the announcement is “official” and not about his campaign.

The tweet did not indicate the exact time DeSantis will make his announcement.

