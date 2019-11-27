Spread holiday cheer, not colds
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – ‘Tis the season for spending time with family and friends, and unfortunately, spreading colds.
Dr. Kristi Clark, President and CEO of Texas Health Medical Group, says they’re seeing a lot of patients complaining about a cough, headaches, fever and congestion. If you’re experiencing these symptoms, more than likely, it’s a cold or some other type of virus.
“We’re actually pretty low on allergy dander right now, so most of what people are experiencing right now is the common cold. We’re seeing routine viruses,” she said.
Antibiotics are not effective against viruses, but you can use over-the-counter medications to treat the symptoms. It usually takes 3 to 10 days to feel better.
Clark told KTSA News they’re also seeing a lot of cases of strep throat.
“If you have a sore throat, it may be more than a cold and you’ll want to get checked out for strep throat, but the vast majority of what we’re seeing in our clinics right now are colds and other viruses,” said Clark.
Clark says they haven’t seen any cases of the flu lately at the Texas Health Medical Group clinics, but that’s expected to change as area residents return after spending time with family and friends in areas where cases of influenza have popped up. Cedar allergy season is right around the corner.
Washing your hands often is helping in warding off a cold or flu virus. A person who has a virus might sneeze or cough into their hands and then touch a doorknob or other surfaces. Viruses can survive on common surfaces for up to 72 hours, so disinfect them often.
If you do get sick, get plenty of rest and drink plenty of water to help wash out the toxins.