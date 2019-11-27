Spring Branch man stabbed by daughter, other man
Amy Elliot (L) and Michael Rodriguez (R) Photo: Comal County Sheriff's Office
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man and a woman have arrested for stabbing the woman’s father and taking his car Tuesday.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call at around 8:45 p.m. about a fight in progress happening at a house in the 200 block of Cimarron in Spring Branch.
Deputies got there and found a 77-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was flown to San Antonio to be treated for his injuries. He is currently in stable condition.
The man told deputies who had stabbed him and said they left in his red Honda Civic.
Bulverde police found the car on U.S. 281 near Casey Road. Inside, officers found 37-year-old Michael Rodriguez and the victim’s daughter, 42-year-old Amy Elliot.
They were both arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
It is not known what led to the stabbing, though the sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing.