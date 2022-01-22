Spurs’ announces partnership with Mexican airline

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Spurs announced a new team sponsorship today.
Mexico’s ultra low cost airline Viva Aerobus and the Spurs are working together on a partnership that includes a Spurs-branded Airbus A320, which will take to the air this spring.
“Our unwavering fans in Mexico have always been a big part of the Spurs Family and they are deeply woven into the fabric of our ‘Por Vida’ culture,” said Katrina Palanca, Vice President of Global Partnerships for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Viva Aerobus embraces the vibrant Mexican culture and values the tremendous growth taking shape in San Antonio. We’re excited to see how this joint venture will help both our organizations create deeper connections with fans in the United States and Mexico alike.”
The sponsorship marks the first partnership with a U.S. professional sports team for Viva Aerobus. It will be the first partnership with a Mexican company for the Silver and Black.
The collaboration will include Spanish-language radio promotions and TV-visible signage throughout the AT&T Center during Spurs home games for Viva Aerobus in addition to the Spurs branded plane.
“Basketball is a global sport that unites communities and nations around the world, and we are proud to partner with a successful team, winner of five NBA Championships and one with shared core values, such as discipline, passion, determination and perseverance,” said Juan Carlos Zuazua, CEO of Viva Aerobus. “We are excited about this effort to support and connect fans with the Spurs in Mexico and the United States.”
One lucky super-fan in Mexico will be surprised as part of the partnership with a trip to San Antonio to watch the Spurs play at AT&T Center.
Viva Aerobus offers flight service from the San Antonio International Airport flying from Mexico City, Monterrey and León.
“This is truly an exciting partnership with our hometown team and our largest international airline. It represents a commitment to our community, something we at the San Antonio International Airport are extremely proud of. It is also a reflection of the trust in our market and significant growth that Viva Aerobus has experienced recently in San Antonio with nearly 40 roundtrip flights per week,” said San Antonio Airports System Director of Airports Jesus Saenz.