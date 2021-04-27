      Weather Alert

Spurs break Wizards’ spell, win third in a row

Associated Press
Apr 27, 2021 @ 4:42am

WASHINGTON (AP) – DeMar DeRozan had 37 points and 10 assists, and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Wizards 146-143 in overtime, ending Washington’s season-best eight-game winning streak.

DeRozan scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Neither team led by more than three points after DeRozan’s jumper pulled the Spurs within 118-115 with 5:13 left in the fourth.

Bradley Beal had 45 points for the Wizards, who fell one victory short of matching the franchise’s best streak.

Dejounte Murray had 25 points and a career-high 17 rebounds for the Spurs, who have won three straight.

Russell Westbrook had his 29th triple-double this season for the Wizards.

