      Weather Alert

Spurs clinch spot in NBA play-in tournament

Associated Press
Apr 6, 2022 @ 4:27am

DENVER (AP) – Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson each scored 20 points to help the San Antonio Spurs secure a spot in the play-in tournament following a 116-97 win over the Denver Nuggets.

The Spurs locked up at least the 10th seed in the Western Conference when the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoff race with a loss to Phoenix.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic had 41 points and 17 rebounds for the Nuggets, who wasted a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win after Minnesota lost to Washington.

The Spurs had six players score in double figures as they won a regular-season game in Denver for the first time since Jan. 5, 2017.

TAGS
Denver Nuggets NBA play-in tournament San Antonio Spurs
Popular Posts
Texas man arrested after dead son's skeletal remains found in kitchen
Mother arrested after Boerne rollover accident that ejected 3 children, killing 1
Pastor at Boerne Church killed in crash in Louisiana
Fiesta 2022: Texas Cavaliers River Parade is bigger than ever
The Disney Gender Wokeism Story Just Hit Me
Connect With Us Listen To Us On