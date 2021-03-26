      Weather Alert

Spurs clipped by short-handed L.A at home

Associated Press
Mar 26, 2021 @ 4:43am

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Reggie Jackson scored 28 points, Paul George had 24 points and 13 rebounds and the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the second half to beat the San Antonio Spurs 98-85 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

DeMar DeRozan had 23 points, and Dejounte Murray added 18 for San Antonio.

The Spurs have lost four straight, including the first three of a nine-game homestand.

San Antonio was attempting to rebound from a 134-101 loss to Los Angeles on Wednesday night, but could not do so even with the Clippers missing five key players.

Los Angeles was without Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley due to injury. Leonard and Morris were ruled out less than two hours prior to tipoff.

 

TAGS
Los Angeles Clippers NBA San Antonio San Antonio Spurs
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas