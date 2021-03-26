Spurs clipped by short-handed L.A at home
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Reggie Jackson scored 28 points, Paul George had 24 points and 13 rebounds and the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the second half to beat the San Antonio Spurs 98-85 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.
DeMar DeRozan had 23 points, and Dejounte Murray added 18 for San Antonio.
The Spurs have lost four straight, including the first three of a nine-game homestand.
San Antonio was attempting to rebound from a 134-101 loss to Los Angeles on Wednesday night, but could not do so even with the Clippers missing five key players.
Los Angeles was without Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley due to injury. Leonard and Morris were ruled out less than two hours prior to tipoff.