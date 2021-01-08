Spurs coach Popovich believes President Trump ‘loved those people hitting the Capitol’
Gregg Popovich, Spurs Media Day/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Spurs coach Gregg Popovich blames President Trump for the riots and lack of law enforcement that allowed the breach of the nation’s Capitol Wednesday.
“I believe with all my heart that Trump enjoyed it, and they talked about the police and how easy it was and the barriers were pulled and they just walked right in,” Popovich said before Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. “That doesn’t happen unless there’s a wink and a nod somewhere. He loved those people hitting the Capitol because that’s what he cares about.”
Popovich said Vice President Mike Pence should invoke the 25th Amendment because Trump is “a deranged, really flawed individual, but he’s also dangerous.”
He also accused Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. John Hawley, two intelligent, well-educated individuals who “throw fuel onto Trump’s fire.”