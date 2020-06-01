Spurs coach Popovich calls President Trump ‘deranged idiot’
United States' coach Gregg Popovich gestures during a quarterfinal match against France for the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Dongguan in southern China's Guangdong province on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. France defeated United States 89-79. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is blaming President Trump for “explosive” protests across the country since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis last week.
“If Trump had a brain, even if it was 99 percent cynical, he would come out and say something to unify people, Popovich said in an interview with “The Nation.” But he doesn’t care about bringing people together. Even now. That’s how deranged he is.”
Monday, Popovich was named to a committee on racial injustice and reform. Popovich and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who played for the Spurs, helped write a statement on behalf of NBA coaches expressing “heartfelt condolences and prayers” for Floyd’s family.
“As NBA coaches–both head and assistant coaches–we lead groups of men, most of whom are African American, and we see, hear and share their feelings of disgust, frustration, helplessness and anger. The events of the past few weeks–police brutality, racial profiling and the weaponization of racism–are shameful, inhumane and intolerable.
“As a diverse group of leaders, we have a responsibility to stand up and speak out for those who don’t have a voice–and to stand up and speak out for those who don’t feel it is safe to do so. Witnessing the murder of George Floyd in cold blood and in broad daylight has traumatized our nation, but the reality is that African Americans are targeted and victimized on a daily basis. As NBA coaches, we cannot treat this as an isolated incident of outrage.
We are committed to working in our NBA cities with local leaders, officials and law enforcement agencies to create positive change in our communities. We have the power and platform to affect change, and we will use it.”
Assistant coaches Tim Duncan and Becky Hammon also signed the statement.
In his interview with “The Nation,” Popovich also called the President a coward.
“He creates a situation and runs away like a grade-schooler. Actually, I think it’s best to ignore him. There is nothing he can do to make this better because of who he is– a deranged idiot.”
Popovich also said the demonstrations need to be better organized.
“If you’re just organizing protests and everyone is coming and going in every direction, it doesn’t work that way,” Popovich said.
“It’s more than just Trump. The system has to change,” Popovich said. “I’ll do whatever I can do to help, because that’s what leaders do.”