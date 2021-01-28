Spurs Coach Popovich gets COVID vaccine, encourages other to get it when they can
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has received the COVID-19 vaccine and is encouraging others to get one when they can.
The announcement came in a video produced by NBA Cares, which was released on YouTube Thursday, Popovich’s 72nd birthday.
“I didn’t feel it,” Popovich told the health care worker who vaccinated him.
At 75, he’s well within the CDC’s guidelines for receiving the vaccine. People 65 and over, and individuals 16 and over with chronic health issues are eligible to receive the vaccine right now, as well as front line workers and residents in long-term care facilities.
“Science wise, it’s a no brainer. It’s the right thing to do so we can all get on track again,” Popovich said.
While more than 100,000 area residents have received the first of two required doses, the supply is not nearly enough to meet the demand. San Antonio and Bexar County leaders have asked Gov. Abbott to send more vaccines, but he says the federal government and the manufacturers can’t keep up. As vaccines arrive and local distribution sites start taking appointments, lines are flooded with requests and many people aren’t able to get through. The vaccines that come to Bexar County are not limited to local residents. The guidelines specify that Texans can get there vaccination shots anywhere in the state, so some people are driving for hours to get the COVID-19 vaccine here in San Antonio.
The largest distribution site in San Antonio is the Alamodome where appointments can be made online or by calling 3-1-1.
University Health System has been administering vaccinations at Wonderland of the Americas. If you would like to be notified when appointments become available, you can subscribe to their health focus newsletter. You can also download their mobile app.
WellMed is offering the vaccine at the Elvira Cisneros Senior Center, 517 S.W. Military Drive, and Alice Trevino Lopez Senior Center on Culebra Road. Phone appointments only at 833-968-1745.
H-E-B has a registration portal. Christus Health has a COVID-19 vaccine hub.