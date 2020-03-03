Spurs coach Popovich misses game vs Hornets; Duncan fills in
San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Tim Duncan confers with San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb . 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich will not coach Tuesday night’s game against the Hornets. The team says he is away attending to personal business. Former Spurs star and assistant coach Tim Duncan stepped in as acting head coach. Popovich is expected to return for San Antonio’s next game against the Nets. Spurs assistant Will Hardy said it will be a group effort in coaching the team.